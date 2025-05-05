West Baton Rouge Parish officials announce sandbag distribution locations ahead of potential flooding

PORT ALLEN — With rainfall expected in the next few days potentially causing flooding across the capital region, West Baton Rouge Parish officials announced locations Monday where residents can get sandbags.

Sand and bags will be available at the following locations, but residents are asked to bring their own shovels:

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis

South Winterville Water Tower

Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen

Addis Fire Station, 6875 La. 1 in Addis

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana.