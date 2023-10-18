76°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish lifts burn ban
The West Baton Rouge Parish government has lifted its parish-wide burn ban, joining a handful of others in the capital area to do so after getting the OK from the state.
West Baton Rouge Parish will officially lift the ban starting 8 a.m. Thursday. Other parishes to do so in the region include Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes.
Trending News
Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office announced it was allowing parishes to opt out of the ban Sept 29.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows deputy punching handcuffed suspect
-
3 children dead after house fire in New Orleans home - Police...
-
Former and current DCFS employees highlight rough working conditions during Tuesday meeting
-
Truck on fire at I-10 and I-12 split
-
Nearly 2 months after losing his job, still no charges against EBR...