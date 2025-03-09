West Baton Rouge Parish Library property tax rate renewal on March ballot

PORT ALLEN - On March 29, West Baton Rouge residents will decide on a property tax rate renewal that funds the operations and maintenance of the parish's library system and its branches.

"It is a renewal of our existing millage. It's 4.1 mills, that would take us through 2035. It's for 10 years," WBR Library Executive Director Tamie Martin said.

"It is our only source of income," Martin added.

A yes vote would also help the library fund its outreach programs, including its work with the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

"We just started a monthly computer training class at the Council on Aging. So, I'm going to be doing a monthly class on starting with general use, some people have never used computers before, or creating accounts for things like IRS, social security," WBR Reference Librarian Luis Interiano said.

For a property worth $150,000 that is homestead exempt, the cost would be about $30.75 per year, once the homestead exemption is counted.

In 2014, 65% of voters supported this tax renewal, which was also 4.1 mills. Higher home prices and an increase in the population have meant that the tax brings in considerably more money than it did a decade ago.

"I started around 10 years ago and I believe it was around 20,000 when I first started, and I just checked it the other day for a flyer I was gonna do and it was 28,200, something like that," Interiano said.

Because of the growth of the parish, especially on the south side near Addis and Brusly, the parish was able to open another branch of the library on the south side in May 2024.

"Since the growth took place on the south end of the parish in the last 10 to 15 years, we wanted to make sure that we could put a library here on this end," WBR Councilman Carey Dentsel said.

According to the 2014 measure, the tax was expected to bring in about $1.5 million. This year, it's expected to generate nearly $3.4 million. While the millage rate on the ballot is 4.1 mills, the library says that doesn't always mean the library will collect as high of a rate as that.

Last year, West Baton Rouge did a property assessment. When property values went up, the parish rolled back the millage. Martin said it is 3.9 mills this year.

"In 2025, we didn't collect the full amount. We rolled back because it was a reassessment year in 2024 and everyone's property taxes went up," Martin said.

If voters reject the tax renewal, the library would have to go before the parish council and try to have it put on another ballot. When this rate was brought before the council last year, Councilman Dentsel said it was approved unanimously.

"We have enough in savings to get us through for less than a year," Martin said.

WBRZ talked to several residents who supported the renewal.

"The library for me is a wonderful investment. It's a great investment timewise and moneywise," WBR resident Jenna Farr said.

It also spoke with residents who weren't supporting it.

"Taxes are a little high so I probably prefer to not support. I feel like libraries are important as well, but I like to pay less taxes in general," West Baton Rouge resident John Guillory said.

Councilman Dentsel told WBRZ the operation budget for the library is around $2.7 million. Early voting begins Saturday the 15 and goes until the 22, excluding Sunday the 16.