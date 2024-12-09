71°
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for two people who stole $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for two people accused of stealing from the Port Allen Walmart.
Deputies said that the pair stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store on Nov. 21.
Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call detectives or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers.
