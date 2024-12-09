71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for two people who stole $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart

2 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 3:19 PM December 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for two people accused of stealing from the Port Allen Walmart. 

Deputies said that the pair stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store on Nov. 21. 

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call detectives or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days