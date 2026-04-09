Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrest man wanted on multiple warrants in Mississippi
PORT ALLEN — A man wanted in Mississippi on multiple felony warrants was arrested by deputies after he was found at a truck stop in West Baton Rouge Parish.
On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., deputies were alerted to a stolen license plate on a Ford F-450 in the parking lot of Love's Travel Stop.
Deputies said the driver, 49-year-old Claude Johnson, admitted to stealing the license plate, as well as the truck. Deputies later learned that Johnson had multiple active felony warrants issued by the Flowood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Johnson was then arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on two counts of illegal possession of stolen property. He was also charged as a fugitive from the U.S. Marshals Service on a probation violation for robbery and the Flowood Police Department for theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
-
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
-
Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
-
Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
-
Coroner called after at least one person dies in targeted shooting on...
Sports Video
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
-
SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
-
LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...