West Baton Rouge Parish asking residents to stop watering lawns due to low water pressure

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Parish officials in West Baton Rouge are asking residents to stop watering their lawns, citing a drop in water pressure that could be imperative for WBR firefighters.

Until further notice, residents are asked to use as little watering lawns as possible due to water pressure dropping from high demand.

GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele said a state-wide burn that was put into effect on Aug. 7.

Even with the burn ban, Steele says Assumption Parish fires are concerning because many residents are not aware of the ban.