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Vehicle fire blocks northbound lanes on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Highland Road
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a vehicle fire at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
All northbound lanes are currently blocked, according to the department.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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