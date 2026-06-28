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Vehicle fire blocks northbound lanes on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Highland Road

2 hours 31 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 10:47 AM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a vehicle fire at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. 

All northbound lanes are currently blocked, according to the department. 

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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