West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who stole from Walmart by hiding clothes inside tackle box

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man who they say stole clothes from Walmart by hiding them in a tackle box. 

The man stole the clothes on Sept. 25 by concealing them inside a tackle box and leaving the store after only paying for the tackle box at self-checkout.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about this man call the sheriff's office at 225-382-5200.

