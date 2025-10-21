West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who stole from Walmart by hiding clothes inside tackle box

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man who they say stole clothes from Walmart by hiding them in a tackle box.

The man stole the clothes on Sept. 25 by concealing them inside a tackle box and leaving the store after only paying for the tackle box at self-checkout.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about this man call the sheriff's office at 225-382-5200.