West Baton Rouge asks residents to be 'considerate' when watering lawns, cites higher risk for fires

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Parish officials in West Baton Rouge are asking residents to be mindful when watering their lawns, citing a drop in water pressure that could be needed for WBR firefighters.

In a statement Monday, the parish initially called for residents to stop watering their yards. The parish later revised that announcement, asking those in the parish to "be considerate" when watering lawns and landscapes.

Thanks to the dry and hot conditions, officials said the water is needed in case a fire sparks in the parish.

GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele said a state-wide burn ban that was put into effect on Aug. 7 is the reason for their request, saying the water could be used by firefighters in the case of an emergency.

Even with the burn ban, Steele says parishes like West Baton Rouge and Assumption are concerning because they've found that many residents there are not aware of the ban.