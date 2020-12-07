Wendy's to give away highly valued gaming consoles during limited time promotion

Wendy's is going all out to appeal to the next generation of gamers.

According to CNN, the fast food chain has partnered with Uber Eats to launch five new branded meals featuring Fortnite streamers such as Tfue and Myth, who have millions of followers on Amazon's livestreaming service Twitch.

As part of the promotion, Wendy's and Uber Eats will give away expensive next-generation gaming consoles, Uber Eats gift cards, and gaming merchandise. The special promotion begins Tuesday, December 8, and ends Saturday, December 12.

Fans who want to participate must order one of Wendy's newly branded meals — like the 10-piece chicken nuggets, small fries and lemonade in the Tfue meal — to receive an Uber Eats Prize Pass with a PIN number. After that, they'll check in at a website to see if they've won any of the highly valued merch.

The companies are also giving fans another way to win, CNN reports, by way of the five Twitch streamers who will also be giving their viewers rewards throughout the week.

Like most of its competitors in the industry, Wendy's has been stepping up its marketing game, in hopes of recovering revenue lost to the pandemic.

The new gaming promotion is one of several innovative marketing strategies the fast food chain initiated throughout 2020. Wendy's advertising team was kept busy with the promotion of the company's new rewards program and the addition of a classic chicken sandwich to the restaurant's menu.

