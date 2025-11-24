Weeks brothers provide bright spot for Tigers

BATON ROUGE - There weren't too many positives to take away from LSU's 13-10 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, but the Weeks brothers provided one cool moment.

All three brothers, Whit, West, and Zach were on the field at the same time during a defensive series. Its the first time LSU has had three siblings play at the same time.

West Weeks, a senior, had a sack in his final game at Tiger Stadium.