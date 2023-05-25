Weeks after gas station killing on Bluebonnet Boulevard, DNA found on shell casings leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE - A man accused in a brazen killing at a Baton Rouge gas station was booked into jail Wednesday after shell casings found at the scene helped link him to the murder.

Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the killer showed up at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. May 5 carrying a red plastic bag. The hooded individual then walked up to the victim, 33-year-old Juandell Miller, while he was working on his car, removed a rifle from the bag and shot Miller multiple times.

After the shooting, the gunman was seen on surveillance video running to a car parked behind the gas station and jumping in the passenger seat.

Deputies were later able to track down the car after it was flagged by a license plate reader in the Gardere area.

The owner told investigators that 31-year-old Kenneth McKenzie — and another unidentified man — borrowed the car the night of the shooting and returned it hours later, but the pair never explained what they used it for. McKenzie was seen on security cameras returning the car used in the shooting and getting back into his own vehicle.

Deputies also noted that DNA swabs taken from shell casings at the shooting scene later produced a positive match with McKenzie's profile in a State Police database.

McKenzie was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.