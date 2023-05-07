67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive

1 day 3 hours 58 minutes ago Friday, May 05 2023 May 5, 2023 May 05, 2023 10:07 PM May 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Friday night at the Circle K along Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. One person was found dead. 

No information about the shooting has been released by law enforcement. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days