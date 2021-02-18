Week-long boil order issued for parts of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - Some water customers in Iberville Parish are being asked to boil water after a water system issue.

The Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West issued the boil order Thursday morning. It said the boil alert will be in place until "sometime next week."

Customers along Intracoastal Road, however, do not need to boil their water before using it, the water system said. All other customers on the Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West should.

The water system covers a large, rural area along the bayou south of Plaquemine.

Boil orders are issued when water system equipment fails, pipes are breached or water pressure drops to dangerous lows.

Water will be tested before the order is lifted.

Water must be boiled in a clean container for one full minute after it is brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be countered by pouring the water from one clean container to another, or adding a pinch of salt for every pint of water boiled.