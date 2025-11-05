Latest Weather Blog
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
BATON ROUGE - It's the last week of the regular season, but we can't get there before naming our Fans' Choice Player of the Week for week 9.
It's now time for you, the fans, to vote for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.
Our finalists for week 9 are:
OL/TE Brysten Martinez - East Ascension: He may be committed to LSU as an offensive tackle, but Martinez has been wearing many hats for the Spartans. In last week's win over Dutchtown, the senior had one receiving touchdown along with a rushing score. He also punted and played nose guard in the game.
QB Jerry Bottley - Southern Lab: The senior signal caller is back from injury and looked like he didn't miss a beat. Bottley went a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns in just the first half in the Kittens' win over Central Private.
LB Lane Mixon - University Lab: In a defensive slugfest between U-High and Madison Prep, no plays were more crucial than the ones Mixon made. The linebacker had an interception to prevent the Chargers from scoring and he ended the night with a sack to seal the game and give the Cubs the District 6-3A title.
