Week 5 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's Week 5 Fans' Choice Award voting is open and all three finalists are winning quarterbacks who greatly impacted their teams successful outcomes.
Go to the CONTEST tab on this website to cast your vote and we will announce the winner on Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.
The finalists for Week 5 are:
QB Jude Morrision, Catholic of Pointe Coupee: 219 yards, 5 touchdowns (4 rushing and 1 reception), achieved 52 career TDs and had a 45 yd punt in win over Livonia.
QB Da'Jean Golmond, Denham Springs: The senior quarterback finished 20 of 26 for 239 yards and five passing touchdowns in a win against Southern Lab. He also had a rushing touchdown.
QB Owen Fletcher, Dutchtown: The junior quarterback ran for 240 yards on 26 carries in a win against St. Amant. He had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
