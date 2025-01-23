Wednesday's Health Report: Frostbite a serious concern as temperatures reach record lows

BATON ROUGE — With record-setting cold Wednesday morning, it is important to bundle up when going outside.



The risk of frostbite is very real in these frigid temperatures.

"Frostbite is when…the tips of your fingers and your toes freeze. It also commonly can be seen in your nose and your ears though. The ways to prevent this are by making sure that you are wearing warm apparel when out in the cold, but also changing your apparel whenever they get wet,” emergency medicine doctor Carole Parsons said.

Frostbite can happen any time temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Symptoms tend to appear in three stages, the first being cold, soreness and pain in the area, followed by pins and needles and finally, numbness.

If you suspect you have the second or third stage of frostbite, it is critical to seek medical attention.

That way you can get the necessary treatment to help prevent long-term damage. Milder cases can usually be treated at home.

"If you do get the redness and that burning pain in your fingers or toes, it typically is safe to try to rewarm them at home. You want to submerge them in a warm bath for about 30 minutes,” Parsons said.

Hypothermia when body temperature drops below 95 degrees is also a big risk. It can be deadly if left untreated.