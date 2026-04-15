Wednesday PM Forecast: Weekend front to chase away heat and deliver showers

The same warm and slightly muggy conditions are set to continue for a few more days. However, a cold front is eyeing the area for the weekend, promising a refreshing reset along with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will clear out into the evening with spotty showers quickly wrapping up. As lows find the mid-60s, low clouds and patchy fog might develop in a few spots. While it probably won’t be a widespread blanket of fog, remain vigilant and use low beam headlights when driving through patches of lower visibility. The rest of Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most will avoid them altogether.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to tick upward into Friday, topping out in the upper 80s. Saturday will follow a similar trend, though clouds may take the edge off the warmth.

A cold front will deliver a temperature reset over the weekend. As the boundary pushes into the region late Saturday night, a wave of showers and thunderstorms will move through. While a little rain is anticipated, it doesn’t appear that it will amount to much. Up to 0.5” of accumulation is possible — hardly enough to eliminate the developing drought in affected areas. With the majority of rain coming overnight, most weekend plans will stay dry. A few showers may linger on Sunday morning, but the real highlight will be the drop in humidity and temperatures. By Monday morning, look for a morning low near 50° with highs in the mid-70s. Enjoy the crisp feel while it lasts, because another warming trend will take hold starting Tuesday.

Weekend Events: From the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and LSU Baseball to the French Quarter Fest in New Orleans, the region will be packed with events this weekend. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the stretch, whereas Sunday will offer more comfort. While most of these events will be safe from rain, the sun is getting stronger this time of year. Be sure to apply sunscreen if spending extra time outside in the sun.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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