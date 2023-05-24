Wednesday PM Forecast: Temperatures on the rise into the weekend

Temperatures are nice and hot, making for perfect pool weather to end the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The weak cold front that pushed through yesterday did not do us many favors, but daytime highs this afternoon did hold in the mid-80s. So we got a slight taste at seasonal temperatures, but the heat returns tomorrow. You will start your Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours some spots will be scratching 90°. It will be hot and humid but we are not tracking any rain for tomorrow.

Up Next: To end the workweek, the 90s will be locked in the forecast. With still a decent amount of humidity and temperatures reaching the 90s, we will be keeping a close eye on feels like temperatures over the weekend. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. We will stay nice and dry until Saturday, and even then heading into Memorial Day weekend the forecast is looking HOT but mostly dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.