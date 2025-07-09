Wednesday PM Forecast: Rain chances nearing a peak, heat builds behind

July rolls on with plenty of heat, humidity, and unsettled weather at times. A boost in storm chances Thursday may knock temperatures down a bit, but expect heat to build again as storms become less prevalent over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Naturally with the loss of daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will diminish during the evening with a few clouds left behind. Even so, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out overnight. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 70s. Hung up between high-pressure systems on either side, a disturbance will drop in from the north on Thursday. With plenty of tropical moisture around, it will act as a focus for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Storms should be around for the afternoon, but don’t be surprised if they get an earlier start. Intense rainfall rates with a handful of storms could briefly cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. High temperatures might manage to hit 90° before rain gets started, but a few neighborhoods may stay in the 80s.

Up Next: While becoming fewer in number, storms will remain a part of the forecast through the weekend. Scattered activity on Friday will become more isolated over the weekend. Temperatures will respond to the gradual reduction in rain chances. Highs will return to the mid 90s over the weekend with “feels-like” temperatures in the triple digits. The heat will maximize early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes over. Heat alerts may be needed by then. So be sure to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heating.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

