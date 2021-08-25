Wednesday PM Forecast: Gulf Coast eyes on developing tropical system

While typical summer thunderstorms are in the forecast through Saturday, all eyes focus on the tropics. A significant storm could be in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure, designated Invest 99L, is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave north of Colombia. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and there is an 80 percent chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm forms by the weekend. The system is expected to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend where conditions are expected to be favorable for additional development.

Uncertainty remains large since the system has yet to form. The surface low could actually develop well south and west of where forecast models are currently positioning it. In general, steering winds will favor a northwesterly motion. Confidence is high that a system will develop, and once it does, an eventual track will gradually become clearer. The Gulf of Mexico will be a very favorable environment for strengthening with warm water, low wind shear and a lack of dry air. For those reasons, it is too early to buy in to any single model solution but with the current range of possibilities, areas from Mexico to the central Gulf Coast need to monitor the forecast and review hurricane preparedness plans.

As of 1pm Wednesday, a broad trough of low pressure was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda. Over the next five days, environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for development, and there is an 80 percent chance that a tropical depression forms while the system turns eastward over the open central Atlantic.

Another tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands was producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. There is a 30 percent chance of some development of this system while it moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by early next week.

Next 24 Hours: Showers will end shortly after dusk with, at least, partially clearing skies. Low temperatures will pause in the mid 70s. Thursday will bring another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Activity could get going as early as late morning with most of the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area picking up at least some rain. Any thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning and briefly heavy rain. High temperatures will make it to about 90 degrees, except where showers develop first and there upper 80s are more likely.

Up Next: Friday through Sunday will be typical of late August with muggy mornings in the mid 70s and steamy afternoons in the low 90s. Especially after lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop with downpours and a lot of lightning. Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday will be highly dependent on what happens with Invest 99L (see above). As of 1pm Wednesday, the storm is expected to be close enough to the area to put heavy rain in the forecast.

5 – 10 inches will be possible through the middle of next week, which could cause some flooding issues. If an organized storm strikes the state, wind and surge impacts may occur as well. Of course, it is very early; the track of Invest 99L is highly subject to change until the system is better organized. Any small changes in the storm could result in large changes to the forecast. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

