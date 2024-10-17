Wednesday marks start date for certain municipal services in City of St. George

ST. GEORGE - Residents of the new city of St. George can expect certain municipal services to take effect Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, city residents can apply for building permits and inspections, elevation certificates, administrative services, and financial services, just to name a few.

These services are being provided through the Institute for Building Technology and Safety, a nonprofit professional services organization in Central. Both residential and business permits will be granted through IBTS.

"We'll do inspections the next day after they're requested by the resident or the business owner, and the same with occupational tax licensing and other things," Chris Miller, director of local government services for IBTS, said. "So this really is a one-stop shop here in the City of St. George that should promote more economic development for the area to make it easier for a business person to operate."

Miller said that having all services for St. George be done through IBTS will allow the city's residents to "have greater control over the types of developments that will be approved within St. George."

"(They will) also have a greater impact on compatibility between different developments here in the city," he added.

Earlier in the week, St. George officials sent a proposal to East Baton Rouge Parish that would see $17 million in taxes transferred to the new city over the next year. Under the new proposal, all municipal services except animal control will be provided by St. George officials.