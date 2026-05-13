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WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: Gardening may lower dementia risk and support bone health, experts say
Gardening can improve well-being and reduce risk factors for disease, according to doctors.
It can be good for people both physically and mentally.
"There are many benefits of gardening. First of all, it gets you outdoors. Secondly, it's really good exercise. And third, you get your hands in the dirt and you can see the products of the flowers or the herbs or the vegetables that you've planted," said Dr. Deborah Benzil.
Doctors say gardening is a good full-body workout that can support bone health and may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. It may also help keep the mind sharp and lower the risk of dementia.
Gardening is also a great way to get some vitamin D, though sunscreen is recommended. While people of all ages and abilities can enjoy it, precautions are advised for those just getting started.
"Remember it's exercise. So, prepare for it, don't overdo it. And after you've done it, take a good stretch. And then look forward to the smell of the herbs, the taste of the vegetables, the beauty of the flowers," said Benzil.
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Experts say anyone who experiences aches or pains should take a break and follow up with a doctor if problems persist.
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