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Wednesday AM Forecast: Typical summer rhythm for now, more disruptions by late weekend
The typical summer rhythm of quiet nights and mornings with isolated to scattered PM storms will continue the next several days. This will change late weekend into early next week, meaning more disruptions from storms are likely.
Today & Tonight: Expect a sunny but humid start to Wednesday morning, with lows hovering in the mid-70s. The intense summer heat persists throughout the day, pushing afternoon highs into the low 90s. Peak heating will trigger scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While coverage will be hit-or-miss, any storm that forms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. These storms will dissipate after dark, making way for a calm night with lows back in the mid-70s.
Up Next: Storm coverage will decrease on Thursday as the upper-levels become more unfavorable, allowing highs to rise slightly into the mid-90s. This peak heat will back off a few degrees by the weekend as tropical moisture surges into the Capital Area. Expect storm chances to rise on Friday and Saturday, becoming numerous Sunday into Monday. While the weekend will still include dry intervals, monitor afternoon storm development and seek shelter immediately if lightning occurs. Sunday is currently forecast to be the wetter day of the weekend.
Weather conditions will turn more active early next week as an incoming system brings deeper moisture into the area. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected through next week, with higher amounts possible in some areas, primarily falling between Sunday and Tuesday. While any standard summer storm carries a minor risk of street and poor-drainage flooding, that risk increases early next week.
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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.
— Balin
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