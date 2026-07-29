Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat ticks down as storm chances increase

Oppressive heat isn't letting up across the Capital Area just yet, but relief is on the way. A surge of moisture will bring afternoon storms back into the forecast by late week. Rain chances will tick even higher over the weekend.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect Wednesday for parishes surrounding Lake Maurepas, including southern Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension, and St. James. Added humidity from the water will contribute to feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees.

Elsewhere, a HEAT ADVISORY is in place, including Metro Baton Rouge. The heat and humidity combination will result in feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees.

These conditions significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, making heat safety critical. To protect yourself and others, stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of fluids, limit direct sun exposure, and check in on friends, family, and neighbors. If you must work outdoors, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone shows signs of heat stroke or becomes overcome by the heat, move them to a cool location immediately and call 911, as heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Today & Tonight: It's going to be a hot one today. Highs will reach to near 96° under partly sunny skies. High humidity will make that feel even higher, so hydrate plenty. Rain will be very scarce, with only about a 10% coverage expected. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Moisture content will uptick on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance slides through. Isolated PM storms will be the result, with similar coverage expected on Friday. Rain chances ramp up heading into the weekend, with Saturday likely seeing the highest concentration of afternoon activity. While these storms will help knock down the intense heat, they could put a damper on outdoor weekend plans. Watch out for localized street flooding in the areas that see the heaviest downpours. Even with the rain around, expect typical summer conditions with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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