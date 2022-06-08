Wednesday AM Forecast: Triple digit heat coming your way this afternoon

Be sure to keep an eye on the heat index this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Things just keep heating up! Today temperatures will climb to near 95° and the heat index will be in the triple digits from 100-104°. Once again, there will be no shower activity to cool things off today. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend in the mid-90s with the heat index between 100-104° on Thursday. Then, a stray shower will be possible on Thursday evening. It will not offer much in terms of rainfall totals or relief from the heat. Showers will be more numerous in the forecast every afternoon through the weekend. These summery storms can pack a punch with a quick heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We are not tracking any total washouts. Temperatures through the rest of the forecast will trend in the 90s with the heat index near 100°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.