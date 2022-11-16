Wednesday AM Forecast: The 30s will be back tonight

Temperatures will keep getting colder.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Your Wednesday is looking cloudy and cold. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 30s and some areas could see frost. If you have outdoor plants or pets, make sure they are covered or brought in for the night.

Up Next: Thursday morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s and frost will be possible, especially for areas north of Baton Rouge. Keep an eye on the “feels like” temperatures. This time of year, the windchill can make it feel much cooler than the temperatures say. Afternoon highs will be capped in the mid-50s on Thursday. Friday morning temperatures are expected to be right at freezing from Baton Rouge. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely dip below 32° for a short time on Friday morning. Once again, if you have outdoor plants or pets, make sure they are covered or brought in for the night. Overnight temperatures will bounce back a bit, staying above freezing for the weekend. The next chance for rain will come in on Saturday afternoon. It will not be a total washout, just one or two afternoon showers will bubble up int the southern half of the WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will continue to trend chilly, in the 50s in the afternoon through the weekend. If you are headed to the LSU game, bundle up! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

