Wednesday AM Forecast: Still plenty warm & humid before storms arrive

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s by the early afternoon, with peak heat index values up to 110° possible. All that heat will then translate to numerous storms during the PM hours.

Today & Tonight: We will start off Wednesday on a rather quiet note with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 93° by the early afternoon under partly sunny skies. High humidity will cause heat index values to top out between 105-110°. Another Heat Advisory has been issued because of these expected conditions. If you work outdoors or have outdoor plans, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, and take regular breaks in a cooler spot. Lots of storms will then fire in the afternoon and evening hours, with most picking up measurable rainfall. Localized areas of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. Overnight, storms will fizzle out, and lows will bottom out in the mid-70s.





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Up Next: As we head through Thursday, Friday, and into the holiday weekend, the Gulf Coast is settling into a textbook summertime weather pattern. With no capping "lid" in the upper atmosphere to suppress storm development, intense daytime heating and the daily sea-breeze will easily trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans, expect abundant morning sunshine to rapidly drive temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s before storms fire in the afternoon and evening. While a direct hit from a thunderstorm will provide instant relief by dropping your local temperature by about 15 degrees, neighborhoods that miss out on the rain should prepare for prolonged, intense heat that will approach heat advisory criteria. If you have 4th of July plans, prepare to be dodging a few storms during the afternoon and evening. These storms will fizzle and begin to wrap up after sunset.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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