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Baton Rouge Fire Department respond to vacant house fire on South 12th Street
BATON ROUGE —Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house around midnight.
Fire officials said the fire happened in the 1200 block of South 12th Street.
Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. They searched the residence and extinguished the fire.
The home had no utilities connected and is considered a total loss. A nearby structure also sustained heat and smoke damage.
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Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and have classified it as arson.
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