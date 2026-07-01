86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department respond to vacant house fire on South 12th Street

4 hours 43 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 4:42 AM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house around midnight. 

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 1200 block of South 12th Street. 

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. They searched the residence and extinguished the fire.

The home had no utilities connected and is considered a total loss. A nearby structure also sustained heat and smoke damage.

Trending News

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and have classified it as arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days