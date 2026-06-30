Tuesday PM Forecast: steamy temperatures and ramping up storm chances

Heat will continue for the Baton Rouge Area through Wednesday afternoon before a surge of tropical moisture brings widespread, cooling thunderstorms. While these storms will offer relief from the triple-digit heat index, they will also bring a risk of gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours.

The Heat: another advisory on Wednesday

Storms Return: best chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Holiday Weekend Outlook: afternoon storms may briefly disrupt barbecues and fireworks

Tonight & Tomorrow: A very sticky and warm night is ahead across the Capital Area. Lows will only drop into the upper 70s, and the humidity will make it feel like the mid-80s, even at midnight. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible, with otherwise partly cloudy skies.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service will extend the Heat Advisory. Expect actual temperatures to shoot into the lower 90s by lunchtime, but when you combine that with our intense humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees outside. If you work outdoors or have outdoor plans, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, and take regular breaks in a cooler spot. The afternoon will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms – making it the wettest day of the week as a whole. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few individual storms could pack a punch with localized flooding and gusty winds. Because these storms will feed on the intense heat, they could trigger sudden, brief downbursts—intense columns of sinking air that slam into the ground and fan out as straight-line winds.





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Up Next: Thursday, Friday, and the holiday weekend will bring a classic Gulf Coast summertime weather pattern. There will be no “lid” on the atmosphere, which will allow daily warmth and sea-breezes to fire off isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

For outdoor holiday plans, expect plenty of sunshine each morning, which will rapidly drive temperatures back into the low-to-mid 90s. By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will mature and spread around the Baton Rouge Area. If a storm hits your neighborhood, it will instantly drop the temperature by about 15 degrees. However, if your area misses out on the rain until late in the day, expect several extra hours of intense heat approaching advisory levels.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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