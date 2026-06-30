85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile in critical condition after possible drowning reported at Bluebonnet Boulevard apartments

51 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 8:36 PM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a possible drowning at a Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment complex, officials told WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 7:30 p.m. at the Waters at Bluebonnet apartment complex. Officials did not have any additional information regarding the victim.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days