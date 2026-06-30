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Juvenile in critical condition after possible drowning reported at Bluebonnet Boulevard apartments
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a possible drowning at a Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment complex, officials told WBRZ.
Officials received the call around 7:30 p.m. at the Waters at Bluebonnet apartment complex. Officials did not have any additional information regarding the victim.
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No other information was immediately available.
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