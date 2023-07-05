Wednesday AM Forecast: Sneaky showers will turn scattered this afternoon

Sneaky showers will bubble up by noon, then scattered showers until sunset.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Wednesday morning and the pattern continues. Starting off the day with temperatures dipping into the upper-70s, and a thin layer of cloud cover across the area. Throughout the day, how hot you get is all dependent on when and where showers set up. Isolated showers will begin just before lunch, then scattered showers develop throughout the afternoon. If you see showers early then your daytime highs will struggle to reach the low-90s. If you see no rain or late PM showers, then your temperatures will climb into the low-90s and your feels like temperatures will be above triple-digit heat. Overnight, more clouds move in and temperatures stay muggy to start your Thursday.

Up Next: Thursday will start the same. Southerly winds will lock in our forecast day after day. Partly sunny skies and spotty showers every afternoon. Not everyone will see showers, but if you do then you will get a nice cool down. Daytime highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. This same trend is set to continue through Friday. By the weekend we begin to transition back into the hot pattern. Showers will become far and few across the area and heat will take over the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.