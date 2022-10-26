Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain will be back before the weekend

Dry and cool conditions will only last two days before showers and storms make a comeback.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The cold air has moved in. After temperatures in the 40s this morning, temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 50° as we start a warmup for the rest of the week.

Up Next: Thursday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The next chance for showers comes in with the next system on Friday. This system will bring a few rounds of rain and the overall timing may shift. If you have Friday and Saturday plans, stay connected with us. A few showers will move in on Friday afternoon. Showers will be more likely for areas south of Baton Rouge on Friday. Those showers are expected to fade out as they move from west to east. The system will likely continue to spark up a few showers overnight and into Saturday morning. It is possible that showers will linger into Saturday afternoon too. The timing of this system is likely to shift, but Sunday is going to bring more dry time. If you are planning outdoor activities ahead of Halloween this weekend, Sunday will be the drier day of the two. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances. While the area in the Caribbean may grab your attention, it is very unlikely that any development interacts with the United States. Strong cold fronts will continue to divert tropical activity away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Southwestern Atlantic: A trough of low pressure stretching from the central Caribbean northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development of this system over the next few days while it drifts north-northeastward. The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for

development by the end of the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.



Eastern Caribbean: An area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development as the low moves generally westward or west-northwestward into the central Caribbean by the end of the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.