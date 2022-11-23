Wednesday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today before the showers tomorrow

Your Thanksgiving planner looking rainy but not a total washout.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A wonderful start to this Wednesday. Completely clear skies across the Capital Area and temperatures in the mid-40s. Throughout the day today you can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. This is our big warm up we have been tracking, and this will set up the forecast for Thursday. Overnight tonight winds will shift out of the south pumping more moisture in and dense cloud cover will move in.

Up Next: Your Thanksgiving Day forecast will have some showers but not a total washout. You will be waking up with temperatures in the mid-50s with cloudy skies. It will be a muggy start but rain holds off until later in the day. Isolated showers are possible starting around lunch. The main line of showers and storms will move through later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Temperatures throughout the day will get near 70° in the afternoon hours. Overnight the showers and storms hang on and Black Friday will be starting wet. Friday will be rainy, with widespread showers for most of the day. Temperatures will get into the upper-60s if we get a good break in the cloud cover. The rain sticks around into Saturday’s forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.