Wednesday AM Forecast: More rain today, heat sets in tomorrow

Showers will be around for the next 5-days and beyond.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few spotty showers are around the area this morning, but they will begin to die out as the sun rises. The added moisture will keep us warm and humid this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-80s. As the day goes on, isolated summertime-like showers will be around the area. Not everyone will see rain today.

Up Next: The same hot and humid pattern will continue into the rest of the workweek. Thursday morning we will be waking up in the low-70s. Another hot and humid day ahead. Daytime highs will top out in the upper-80s, and showers will begin to pop up right on schedule. BY Friday daytime highs will start creeping into the low-90s. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there will be sneaky showers around the area every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.