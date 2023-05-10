Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: More rain today, heat sets in tomorrow
Showers will be around for the next 5-days and beyond.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A few spotty showers are around the area this morning, but they will begin to die out as the sun rises. The added moisture will keep us warm and humid this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-80s. As the day goes on, isolated summertime-like showers will be around the area. Not everyone will see rain today.
Up Next: The same hot and humid pattern will continue into the rest of the workweek. Thursday morning we will be waking up in the low-70s. Another hot and humid day ahead. Daytime highs will top out in the upper-80s, and showers will begin to pop up right on schedule. BY Friday daytime highs will start creeping into the low-90s. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there will be sneaky showers around the area every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge philanthropist turns himself in after deputies say he was involved...
-
DOTD beginning survey work along Dalrymple Drive for I-10 widening
-
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from...
-
Baton Rouge high school students build arcade machine
-
Access to TikTok may soon be limited in Louisiana