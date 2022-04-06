Wednesday AM Forecast: Hot and muggy today, Cold front coming in tonight

Are you ready for a cold front? This is not going to be a rainmaker.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After storms yesterday, there is a humid haze in the air today. A few spotty showers will be possible at any time today. If you do see any rain, it will be short lived, most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s with summertime humidity. A few areas closer to the coast may even scratch 90 for the first time this year. Then, a dry cold front will move in late tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s tonight.

Up Next: Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday morning and afternoon conditions will be mostly sunny in the 70s. Friday is the coolest day in the forecast with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs just shy of 70°. The clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend. There will be plenty of sun for the Strawberry Festival. Weekend highs will be in the 70s. Temperatures will rebound next week as rain returns to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

