Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry & slightly less humid through the weekend

Today & Tonight: Look for plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the low-mid 80s. Dry air pumping in from the north will make things feel slightly less muggy. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s once again.



Looking Ahead: There won't be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures slowly warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend but the chance for rain remains out of the picture. By the end of the weekend, the mugginess slowly starts to creep back into the area with a slight chance for rain returning on Monday.





The Tropics

For the first time in awhile, we do not have any named storms in the Atlantic. There is a disorganized disturbance north of the Bahamas that has a 10% chance of forming into a tropical system, before environmental conditions become less favorable this weekend.

Get hour-by-hour weather and current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!