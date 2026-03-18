Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold mornings give way to a bigtime warmup

The Capital Area is shaking off a late-season shiver this morning, but don’t let the cold start fool you. We are about to see a complete 180-degree turn in our weather.

Today & Tonight: We are starting Wednesday on a very chilly note. Many are dealing with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This is the last "danger zone" for those sensitive plants that have already started greening up, so hopefully you kept them covered overnight! Once the sun gets to work, we’ll see a nice recovery with a high of 67°F. High clouds moving in from the northwest will create filtered sunshine, especially during the first half of the day. Tonight will be much more manageable; while still cool, we’ll bottom out around 45°F, which is significantly better than the freezing marks we just endured.

Up Next: The rest of the week is all about the "Spring Surge." By Thursday, we climb to a very pleasant 77°F, and by the time Spring officially begins on Friday, we’ll be crossing that 80-degree threshold with a high of 81°F. The weekend looks absolutely spectacular for any outdoor plans—whether you're headed to a park, firing up the grill, or just catching up on yard work. Expect afternoon highs to hover around 84°F on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will start to creep back up as southerly winds return, but the rain chances stay at zero. The dry streak holds firm through early next week! Monday and Tuesday will continue the trend of bright sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s. The big takeaway? We are entering a long stretch of quiet, sunny, and warm weather. With no rain in the forecast for the next seven days, it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors before the real summer humidity arrives.

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– Balin

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