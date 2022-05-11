Wednesday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers return on Thursday

Showers and storms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another steamy afternoon is ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will be a touch lower today. This is the last completely dry afternoon for the week. Pop-up showers and storms start tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

Up Next: Temperatures will keep trending above normal, near 90°, for the rest of the work week. Overnight temperatures will not offer much relief, staying in the upper 60s. Pop-up t-showers will be around starting on Thursday afternoon. These showers can pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours capable of street and poor drainage flooding. Similar pop-up showers will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon too. None of these days will be total washouts. Any shower activity will cool temperature quickly. Afternoon highs will trend in the upper 80s through the weekend and early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

