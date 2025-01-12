'We need some answers:' West Feliciana Sheriff concerned about unidentified drones

ST. FRANCISVILLE -- A series of unidentified drone sightings over the past couple of weeks in West Feliciana has parish authorities concerned, despite them saying there's no indication of a threat to people or property.

WBRZ spoke with West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman, who says they're currently at a loss for answers.

"We don't have any true ID on what these things are, how big they are or where they're coming from, or who's operating them. We're at a point where we need some answers," Spillman said.

Reports of unidentified drones came in from multiple parts of the parish, including near an Entergy powerplant by St. Francisville.

"Much of it was centered in the southern part of the parish near some of our critical infrastructure. The powerplant was one. We have several plants in that part of the parish. We have a bridge that spans the Mississippi River that is in the part of the parish as well," Spillman said.

Spillman says he's gotten reports from eyewitnesses, both citizens and even his deputies, about seeing multiple objects flying as low as 200 feet. Some of the objects were reportedly as large as five feet in diameter. All of these instances have occurred at night.

The Sheriff's Office has deployed pieces of technology to help them track the activity of these flying objects.

"It sets up a geofence around a particular area and it will identify the drone, but there are some drawbacks to that as well. It won't identify certain drones that have possibly been manipulated to where they don't send out a signal. We think that there's better technology out there that the federal government has access to, so we're going to be asking for that soon," Spillman said.

Spillman says he's been in contact with Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill, who have been working closely with the parish.

He also asks the people of West Feliciana to reach out to his office if they see any more of these suspected drones and to not attempt to get rid of it themselves.

"That is a criminal act. You cannot shoot a drown out of the sky. That's a violation of federal law," Spillman said.

Spillman added that parish authorities have a plan this upcoming week to include partners at the federal level to help with identifying what they're dealing with. He would not tell WBRZ what federal agency they were a part of.