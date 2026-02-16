'We came out good,' residents reflect on Saturday's tornadoes

Centreville - On Monday, the National Weather Service surveyed damage in Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi and determined that the area saw two EF-1 tornadoes.

"So we're looking for damage that occurred from wind, whether that's tornado or straight line wind damage. We're looking for trees knocked down, you're looking for power lines, you're looking for damage to houses," Mike Efferson, a meteorologist with the NWS said.

The Storm Station tracked Tornado Warnings for several hours on Saturday night.

Around areas like Centreville and Liberty, residents reported downed power lines and trees.

“We came out good, like with the other homes over there. They came out good too! Big trees fell, but none of them hit the homes, and nobody got hurt. That’s the blessing of it all,” Danny Cowan, a resident, said.

Amite and Wilkinson County Emergency Officials reported the storm knocked hundreds of trees down onto roadways, and crews spent much of Sunday and Monday clearing those areas. No injuries or deaths were reported.