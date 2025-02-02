72°
Latest Weather Blog
'We are not criminals:' Group protesting ICE deportation orders marches from downtown to Capitol
BATON ROUGE - A group protesting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation orders marched from downtown Baton Rouge to the State Capitol on Sunday afternoon.
Organizer Iran Garza, a Belaire High School senior, said she coordinated the march to represent Hispanic families who are not documented and try to stop deportations.
"We don't deserve to be separated from our families, from our friends, from close neighbors," Garza said. "We are not criminals."
Trending News
Garza and others at the protest said they are calling on the Baton Rouge government to block ICE agents from coming into schools, churches and hospitals in the City-Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Grammys are here with Beyonce leading all nominees at a show...
-
Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as...
-
Man booked for child pornography after indecent behavior via Discord, Roblox
-
EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish
-
FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100
-
LSU men's basketball falls to No. 1 Auburn