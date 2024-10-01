WBRZ will broadcast and moderate a rescheduled mayoral forum next week

The mayoral forum was postponed due to Hurricane Francine.

BATON ROUGE - After a mayoral forum had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Francine, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host the forum next week.

The mayoral forum, which will see several participating candidates in the mayoral race, will be moderated by and broadcast on WBRZ.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Baton Rouge High School theater. Registration is $50, and attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates through the registration platform here.