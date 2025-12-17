63°
WBRZ's Syvia Weatherspoon handing out toys this weekend at St. Vincent dePaul Warehouse

Wednesday, December 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, WBRZ's Syvia Weatherspoon is handing out toys ahead of the holidays at the St. Vincent dePaul Warehouse. 

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — or while supplies last — Sylvia's Toys for Christmas will be giving away toys collected since the end of November. 

To receive a pre-wrapped gift, children must be present. 

Learn more about the event, held at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road, here.

