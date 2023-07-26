WBRZ's 10th annual Stuff the Bus collects nearly $40,000 worth of school supplies

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ News 2 collected nearly $40,000 worth of school supplies and stuffed four buses during the 10th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign, a school supply drive to benefit children in the community.

On July 12th at two area Walmart stores, viewers helped WBRZ fill three East Baton Rouge Parish school buses along with one and a half West Baton Rouge Parish school buses with things students will need as they head back to school next month. The school supply drive assists parents and teachers, or neighbors as we like to call them, in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes. With many still recovering from the 2016 flood, the generous response was a testament to the spirit of our community.

For the East Baton Rouge School District, Volunteers In Public Schools (VIPS) "un-stuffed the bus" Thursday, July 13. East Baton Rouge Parish will be distributing its collected supplies on Saturday, July 22nd at the "Back to School Bash" held at the IRC Building. The IRC building is located at 1022 S. Foster Drive.

West Baton Rouge will sort their supplies on Saturday, July 22nd , and will then distribute its school supplies directly to the students on Saturday, July 29th at The West Baton Rouge Community Center from 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m.

This year's collection day was held at the Walmart located on College Drive in Baton Rouge and the Hwy. 1 location in Port Allen. WBRZ's Stuff the Bus was sponsored by Lake After Hours Urgent Care, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Peak Performance and Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers.