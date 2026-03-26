WBRZ hosts first live TV debate for EBR Mayor-President

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ hosted an hour-long mayoral debate Tuesday.

The two candidates vying for the seat, State Senator Bodi White and former State Senator Sharon Weston Broome, fielded questions ranging from the shooting death of Alton Sterling to dealing with traffic and the long recovery following the August flood. Post debate coverage will be seen on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Tuesday.

Watch the FULL debate HERE.

The election is Saturday, December 10th.

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