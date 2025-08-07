WBRZ FLASHBACK: Zachary is born

ZACHARY — This week in Louisiana history, the city of Zachary was born.

Zachary was founded on 160 acres of plantation land that Confederate general Daryl Zachary sold to the Illinois Central Railroad for a dollar. On this land, a community sprang up around the train tracks and the depot. This became known as Zachary Station.

On Aug. 2, the town was incorporated, and a week later, it held its first elections. Thomas Edward McHugh became the first mayor of Zachary.

Zachary's historic depot still stands, a testament to the town's history.