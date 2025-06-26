89°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Hurricane Audrey makes landfall in 1957
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, Channel 2 was on the air for a little over a year when a Category 3 hurricane struck the capital region.
WBRZ anchorman Brooks Reed and photographer Bob Durham were the first journalists on the ground when Hurricane Audrey made landfall on June 27, 1957, in Cameron Parish.
The damage was astounding. Audrey killed 416 people, marking the strongest June storm on record until 2024.
WBRZ’s 1957 storm coverage was unprecedented at the time before becoming a normal part of coverage in and beyond the capital area.
Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Hurricane Audrey makes landfall in 1957
-
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL formally charged in murder
-
BRPD seeking information on Chestnut Street hit-and-run that severely injured 75-year-old
-
Dashcam video shows electrical worker hit by 18-wheeler; LaDOTD, Denham Springs Police...
-
One Tank Trips: BR.cade
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball adds new additions from the transfer portal for 2026
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start