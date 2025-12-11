Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Ahead of schedule I-10/12 widening improves traffic between Denham Springs, Baton Rouge
DENHAM SPRINGS — The interstate widening of the late 1990s wrapped up more than a year ahead of schedule this week in WBRZ history.
The widening drastically improved traffic between Denham Springs and Baton Rouge.
In 1999, construction ended between College Drive and Acadian Thruway, bringing the interstate up to three lanes. This was 400 days ahead of schedule.
Rewinding to July 1997, I-12 between Livingston Parish and the 10/12 merger used to be two lanes in both directions. The plan was to widen the interstate to three lanes in both directions.
To stay on schedule, Angelo Iafrate Construction out of Warren, Michigan, doubled the number of workers on the project, with crews working 24 hours a day.
A mobile concrete plant was even built at the Airline/I-12 interchange to speed things up.
In total, the $69 million project wrapped up in just two years and five months.
Trending News
Watch more WBRZ history here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center...
-
Natural gas leak in Clinton closes several East Feliciana Parish public schools...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Ahead of schedule I-10/12 widening improves traffic between Denham Springs,...
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Step back into Denham Springs history with...
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
Sports Video
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years