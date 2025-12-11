45°
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Ahead of schedule I-10/12 widening improves traffic between Denham Springs, Baton Rouge

Thursday, December 11 2025
DENHAM SPRINGS — The interstate widening of the late 1990s wrapped up more than a year ahead of schedule this week in WBRZ history. 

The widening drastically improved traffic between Denham Springs and Baton Rouge. 

In 1999, construction ended between College Drive and Acadian Thruway, bringing the interstate up to three lanes. This was 400 days ahead of schedule. 

Rewinding to July 1997, I-12 between Livingston Parish and the 10/12 merger used to be two lanes in both directions. The plan was to widen the interstate to three lanes in both directions.

To stay on schedule, Angelo Iafrate Construction out of Warren, Michigan, doubled the number of workers on the project, with crews working 24 hours a day. 

A mobile concrete plant was even built at the Airline/I-12 interchange to speed things up.

In total, the $69 million project wrapped up in just two years and five months. 

