WBRZ FLASHBACK: 1989 tornado outbreak

BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, a massive tornado outbreak struck Louisiana.

On June 8, 1989, 12 tornadoes touched down, including one hitting Grosse Tete. The destruction tore through several homes and left people trapped under rubble, leaving first responders to work for hours with chainsaws to cut through ceilings and rafters.

In total, two people died and 100 were left without a home, but the twister wasn't done. That same tornado ripped across West Baton Rouge Parish, ultimately crossing the river near the old bridge.

It also leveled parts of a neighborhood in North Baton Rouge near Southern University.

Only three months after receiving damage reports from Denham Springs, Satsuma and Plaquemine, WBRZ bought Baton Rouge's first Doppler radar to detect these storms more proactively.

